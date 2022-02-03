CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Increased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of CarMax worth $101,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after buying an additional 374,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $109.80 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.