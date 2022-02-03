Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 122.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 61,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.91. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

