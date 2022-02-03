Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Tops $63.62 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Carry has a market cap of $63.62 million and approximately $31.70 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00096769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017859 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000224 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

