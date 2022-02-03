Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Carter’s worth $28,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 167,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after buying an additional 133,515 shares in the last quarter.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,435 shares of company stock worth $12,673,394. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s stock opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

