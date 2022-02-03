Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.35.

Shares of CVNA traded down $11.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.83. 178,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 12 month low of $130.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,155. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

