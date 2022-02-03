Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares dropped 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $144.87 and last traded at $146.71. Approximately 67,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,060,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.74.

The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of -102.15 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,447 shares of company stock worth $5,121,155. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

