Cash Tech Market Cap Tops $46,489.46 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Cash Tech has a market capitalization of $46,489.46 and approximately $8,277.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cash Tech has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00114875 BTC.

Cash Tech Profile

Cash Tech is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

