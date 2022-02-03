Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $117.50

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.50 and last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.56.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average of $146.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $601.17 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

