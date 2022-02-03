Casper Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Casper has a market capitalization of $267.51 million and $9.32 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.59 or 0.07091438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,557.68 or 0.99802875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054882 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,644,523,866 coins and its circulating supply is 3,147,702,734 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.