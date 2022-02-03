Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0058

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Caspian has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $1,004.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00043446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00112530 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.