Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) were up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44. Approximately 791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWQXF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

