Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:CTRM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Castor Maritime by 66.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 83.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

