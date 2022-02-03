Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:CTRM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.47.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter.
Castor Maritime Company Profile
Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.
