CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.