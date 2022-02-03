Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at Tigress Financial

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $270.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $202.81. 45,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,469. The stock has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.08. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

