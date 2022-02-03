Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at Tigress Financial

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $270.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.
Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $202.81. 45,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,469. The stock has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.08. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69.
In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
