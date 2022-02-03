Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) were down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 13,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,164,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.