CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $14,802.64 and approximately $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011361 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000552 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

