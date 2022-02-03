CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.785-1.815 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

CDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.72. 623,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

