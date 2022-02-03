CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.29.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $194.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.33. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

