CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Head to Head Survey

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 5.00% 98.82% 11.82% Boxed N/A N/A N/A

90.3% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CDW and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 2 5 0 2.71 Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00

CDW presently has a consensus price target of $208.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given CDW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Boxed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDW and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.47 billion 1.43 $788.50 million $7.12 27.25 Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Summary

CDW beats Boxed on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

