Celeum (CLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,349.98

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded down 90.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Celeum has traded 88.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celeum has a market cap of $1,349.98 and approximately $199.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celeum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.33 or 0.07107276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,718.67 or 0.99594043 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Celeum Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk . The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celeum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

