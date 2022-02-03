Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,900 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 8,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.90. Celsion has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

