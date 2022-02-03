Celtic (LON:CCP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $104.52

Celtic plc (LON:CCP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.52 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.30). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.33), with a volume of 11,857 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £93.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

About Celtic (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.