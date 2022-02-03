Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE CPF traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. 3,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,781. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $807.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPF. Compass Point downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

