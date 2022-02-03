Centric Swap Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.70 or 0.07070778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,541.43 or 1.00002349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054779 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

