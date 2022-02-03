Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Up to $67.02

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.02, but opened at $72.00. Century Communities shares last traded at $66.18, with a volume of 2,394 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.71. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

