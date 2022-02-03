CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWC. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($184.27) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th.

ETR:CWC opened at €111.00 ($124.72) on Thursday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.40 ($116.18) and a one year high of €138.40 ($155.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $803.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.46.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

