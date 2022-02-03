CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.58.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,509. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $75.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 45,366 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,559,000 after buying an additional 50,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 1,859.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

