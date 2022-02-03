CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.20.
GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of CGI stock opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after buying an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $68,922,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,355,929,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
