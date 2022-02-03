CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.20.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after buying an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $68,922,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,355,929,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

