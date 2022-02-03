CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$132.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIB. raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

GIB stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. 12,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the second quarter worth $278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CGI by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

