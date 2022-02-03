CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$132.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIB. raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.
GIB stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. 12,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the second quarter worth $278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CGI by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.