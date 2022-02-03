CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s current price.

GIB.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.30.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of TSE GIB.A traded down C$2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$109.83. The company had a trading volume of 236,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,332. The stock has a market cap of C$26.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. CGI has a 12 month low of C$93.88 and a 12 month high of C$116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$110.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.