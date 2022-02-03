Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.97

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 5421692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -129.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

