Charles M. Shaffer Sells 10,500 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 319,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,421. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 105,407.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

