Charles R. Schwab Sells 119,280 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.89. 7,044,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,678,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.