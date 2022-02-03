Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $420.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL stock opened at $343.08 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $259.02 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.