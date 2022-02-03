ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $885,842.47 and $16,296.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,697.41 or 0.99899624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00077036 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025341 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00456401 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.