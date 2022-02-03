Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Shares of CHKP traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.19. The stock had a trading volume of 175,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,261. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.99. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $128.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

