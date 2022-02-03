Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Up to $123.67

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $123.67, but opened at $127.40. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $129.86, with a volume of 43,308 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,481,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

