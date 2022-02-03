Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Up to $123.67

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $123.67, but opened at $127.40. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $129.86, with a volume of 43,308 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.
About Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.