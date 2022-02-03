Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Chegg worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,985,000. Natixis increased its stake in Chegg by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 506,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

