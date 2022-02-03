Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemours (NYSE:CC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CC stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

