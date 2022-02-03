Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Chevron by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,583 shares of company stock worth $54,615,958 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $135.41 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

