Chia Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.49 or 0.07192844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.73 or 0.99780246 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

