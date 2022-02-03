China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the third quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLEU traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 27,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,555. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

