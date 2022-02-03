Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Shares of CHRRF stock remained flat at $$2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

