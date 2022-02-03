Christopher J. Progler Sells 11,519 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.53. 376,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,876. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Photronics’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

