Christopher J. Progler Sells 11,519 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.53. 376,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,876. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Photronics’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
