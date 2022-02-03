CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. CHS has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

