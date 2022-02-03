CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of CI Financial worth $27,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter worth $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CI Financial by 148.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CIXX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

CIXX opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.