CIBC Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$135.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.
Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. 12,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,031. CGI has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CGI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
