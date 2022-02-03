CIBC Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$135.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. 12,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,031. CGI has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CGI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

