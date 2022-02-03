Cigna (NYSE:CI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Cigna updated its FY22 guidance to at least $22.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $10.36 on Thursday, reaching $219.66. 44,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.10 and a 200-day moving average of $216.72. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

