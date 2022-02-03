CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.71

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as low as $7.51. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 10,006 shares traded.

CMCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.54.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -19.11%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,521,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

