Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $15.85 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.39. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

